2011 Chevrolet Cruze
ECO EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Our Chevrolet Cruze has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle low km no serious collisions. Some financing may still be available. aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. After decades of toiling in the minor leagues, Chevrolet makes it to the show with its much-improved compact sedan entry, the 2011 Cruze. 1.4-liter turbo mill, you'll get class-competitive performance along with the promise of high fuel economy. Cruze LS comes pretty well equipped, with 10 airbags being one notable standard equipment highlight. The Cruze is also quite roomy (the EPA actually classifies it as a midsize car), Chevrolet has done a lot right here. When compared to this segment's traditional leaders, the 2011 Honda Civic and 2011 Toyota Corolla, the Cruze is fully competitive (or even better) in terms of design and driving dynamics. Cruze models come with stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side impact airbags as standard. In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in both frontal and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact testing.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
