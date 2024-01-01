Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!</strong></span></p> <p>This 2011DODGE AVENGER SE - was locally owned. andCOMPANY OPERATED.It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. And it did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety</p> <p>The 2011Dodge Avenger is a praise-worthy midsize family sedan. the Avenger is certainly likable enough. After an extensive makeover that rectified a number of significant weaknesses, the Avenger is a perfectly competent choice for families looking for an affordable midsize sedan.</p> <p>The 2013 Dodge Avenger SE and SXT are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission in the SE. The 2013 Dodge Avenger comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, an Avenger with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in an acceptable 127 feet.</p> <p>The 2013 DODGE AVENGER SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input jack.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2011 Dodge Avenger

243,506 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Dodge Avenger

SE WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Avenger

SE WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
243,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B3BD4FB7BN550302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 243,506 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2011DODGE AVENGER SE - was locally owned. andCOMPANY OPERATED.It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. And it did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety



The 2011Dodge Avenger is a praise-worthy midsize family sedan. the Avenger is certainly likable enough. After an extensive makeover that rectified a number of significant weaknesses, the Avenger is a perfectly competent choice for families looking for an affordable midsize sedan.



The 2013 Dodge Avenger SE and SXT are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission in the SE. The 2013 Dodge Avenger comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, an Avenger with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in an acceptable 127 feet.



The 2013 DODGE AVENGER SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input jack.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLT LEATHER AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2018 GMC Terrain SLT LEATHER AWD 102,100 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV EXCELLENT VALUE 106,300 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX GUARANTEED APPROVAL for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Kia Forte EX GUARANTEED APPROVAL 113,200 KM $19,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Avenger