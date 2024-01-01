$11,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Dart
GT LEATHER SUNROOF
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2016 Dodge Dart GT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new air filters and new front struts. Carfax reports excellent service records and no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2016 Dodge Dart is an affordable sedan to check out if you are seeking something with personality. It's got a sporty look, and it's relatively fun to drive around turns. It's roomier on the inside than you'd expect, with a surprising amount of rear legroom for taller passengers. The available Uconnect touchscreen interface is attractive, functional and more user-friendly than most other setups in this class. Handling is impressive, too, particularly on the performance-oriented GT trim. It's nice to see that there's some spirit backing up the Dart's sporty styling. 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 184 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque. Paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags and a rearview camera. In government crash testing, the Dart earned the highest possible rating of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Dart a top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset impact test, the Dart earned an "Acceptable" rating (second highest on a scale of four). Its seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. LED taillights, a rearview camera, an upgraded instrument panel, a 7-inch instrument panel display, a six-speaker sound system, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface with Uconnect, satellite radio and the Convenience package options. SXT builds upon the SE, getting many of the Convenience package features as standard (the USB port, active grille shutters and underbody enhancements are not included). It also includes 16-inch aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights,a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a sliding front armrest, a rear seat armrest with cupholder and a six-speaker sound system. The Uconnect Touchscreen package adds an upgraded instrument panel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, satellite radio and a rearview camera. The Sun/Sound package adds the same equipment as the Touchscreen package along with a sunroof and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system. The Cold Weather package adds remote start, power heated mirrors and heated front seats. The Rallye and California Appearance packages differ only in badging, and both add 17-inch black aluminum wheels, active grille shutters, underbody dynamic enhancements, special exterior and interior design elements, dual exhaust tips, foglights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob. The Blacktop package adds 18-inch black aluminum wheels, foglights and side mirrors with unique black trim. GT includes the SXT's equipment along with the Cold Weather package and the Aero's aerodynamic enhancements. It also gets 18-inch wheels, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, a sporty suspension calibration, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and LED interior lighting.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
