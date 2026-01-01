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2011 Lexus RX350 AWDOdometer: 193,360 Km <br/> Price: $16,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Dealer Serviced <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Sunroof <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Leather Power Memory Seats <br/> -Heated & Cooled Front Seats <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Power Liftgate <br/> -Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Sport + <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2011 Lexus RX

193,360 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Lexus RX

350 AWD - Dealer Ser

Watch This Vehicle
14500609

2011 Lexus RX

350 AWD - Dealer Ser

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
193,360KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA7BC098799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 193,360 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Lexus RX350 AWDOdometer: 193,360 Km
Price: $16,990+taxes


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight features:--Sunroof
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Leather Power Memory Seats
-Heated & Cooled Front Seats
-Push Button Start
-Power Liftgate
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Sport +
-Cruise Control and much more.


Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2011 Lexus RX