$16,990+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Lexus RX
350 AWD - Dealer Ser
2011 Lexus RX
350 AWD - Dealer Ser
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
193,360KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA7BC098799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 193,360 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Lexus RX350 AWDOdometer: 193,360 Km
Price: $16,990+taxes
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight features:--Sunroof
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Leather Power Memory Seats
-Heated & Cooled Front Seats
-Push Button Start
-Power Liftgate
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Sport +
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $16,990+taxes
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight features:--Sunroof
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Leather Power Memory Seats
-Heated & Cooled Front Seats
-Push Button Start
-Power Liftgate
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Sport +
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2011 Lexus RX