2011 Toyota Venza AWD Fully Loaded
Odometer: 221,808km
Price: $12,998+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Fully Loaded


Highlight features:-
-Sunroof
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Push Button Start
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

221,808KM
Used
VIN 4T3BK3BB8BU059332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 221,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

