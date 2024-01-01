Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>V6 LEATHER ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUNROOF</strong></p> <p>Our 2015 Toyota Venza Limited has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New Tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> 6.1-inch touchscreen interface with split-screen, navigation and mobile-app functionality. A rearview camera is also standard the towing package is included on our V6 Model. The two-row 2015 Toyota Venza is an intriguing wagonlike alternative to a variety of crossovers. confident V6 engine continues to be a class leader, and its technology offerings have been streamlined for 2015 with a 6.1-inch touchscreen that includes enhanced infotainment features and a rearview camera. As ever, we like how the rear seatbacks fold easily at the pull of a lever to open up a large cargo bay, and passenger space is ample in both seating rows. Moreover, the Venza's tall doors and low step-in height make it a great fit for mobility-challenged shoppers. The transmission is a six-speed automatic with all-wheel drive. 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 268 hp and 246 lb-ft. With the standard towing package, the Venza V6 can tow up to 3,500 pounds. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera and hill start assist are also standard, parking sensors are included on the Limited. In government crash testing, the Venza received an overall rating of five out of five stars, including four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Venza its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Likewise, the Venza's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2015 Toyota Venza

188,890 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Venza

V6 LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Venza

V6 LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 11163337
  2. 11163337
  3. 11163337
  4. 11163337
  5. 11163337
  6. 11163337
  7. 11163337
  8. 11163337
  9. 11163337
  10. 11163337
  11. 11163337
  12. 11163337
  13. 11163337
  14. 11163337
  15. 11163337
  16. 11163337
  17. 11163337
  18. 11163337
  19. 11163337
  20. 11163337
  21. 11163337
  22. 11163337
  23. 11163337
  24. 11163337
  25. 11163337
  26. 11163337
  27. 11163337
  28. 11163337
  29. 11163337
Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB2FU111432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,890 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 LEATHER ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUNROOF



Our 2015 Toyota Venza Limited has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New Tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. 6.1-inch touchscreen interface with split-screen, navigation and mobile-app functionality. A rearview camera is also standard the towing package is included on our V6 Model. The two-row 2015 Toyota Venza is an intriguing wagonlike alternative to a variety of crossovers. confident V6 engine continues to be a class leader, and its technology offerings have been streamlined for 2015 with a 6.1-inch touchscreen that includes enhanced infotainment features and a rearview camera. As ever, we like how the rear seatbacks fold easily at the pull of a lever to open up a large cargo bay, and passenger space is ample in both seating rows. Moreover, the Venza's tall doors and low step-in height make it a great fit for mobility-challenged shoppers. The transmission is a six-speed automatic with all-wheel drive. 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 268 hp and 246 lb-ft. With the standard towing package, the Venza V6 can tow up to 3,500 pounds. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera and hill start assist are also standard, parking sensors are included on the Limited. In government crash testing, the Venza received an overall rating of five out of five stars, including four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Venza its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Likewise, the Venza's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback EXCELLENT VALUE 143,680 KM $19,989 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Cadillac CTS 3.6L LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2009 Cadillac CTS 3.6L LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 167,600 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Chevrolet Impala LS WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED 232,985 KM $8,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Venza