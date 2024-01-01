$20,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Venza
V6 LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$20,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,890 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 LEATHER ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUNROOF
Our 2015 Toyota Venza Limited has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New Tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. 6.1-inch touchscreen interface with split-screen, navigation and mobile-app functionality. A rearview camera is also standard the towing package is included on our V6 Model. The two-row 2015 Toyota Venza is an intriguing wagonlike alternative to a variety of crossovers. confident V6 engine continues to be a class leader, and its technology offerings have been streamlined for 2015 with a 6.1-inch touchscreen that includes enhanced infotainment features and a rearview camera. As ever, we like how the rear seatbacks fold easily at the pull of a lever to open up a large cargo bay, and passenger space is ample in both seating rows. Moreover, the Venza's tall doors and low step-in height make it a great fit for mobility-challenged shoppers. The transmission is a six-speed automatic with all-wheel drive. 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 268 hp and 246 lb-ft. With the standard towing package, the Venza V6 can tow up to 3,500 pounds. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera and hill start assist are also standard, parking sensors are included on the Limited. In government crash testing, the Venza received an overall rating of five out of five stars, including four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Venza its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Likewise, the Venza's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
