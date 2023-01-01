Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

172,469 KM

Details Description

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

LT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

172,469KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9989237
  • Stock #: W548
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE78CG284374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 172,469 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab 4x4 includes:
Certified and mechanical inspection
-Alloy Wheels
-5.3 L V8 Engine
-Keyless Entry
-Power Windows
-Cruise Control
-Remote Start
-Tow Hitch and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

