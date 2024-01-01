Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

75,650 KM

Details Description Features

$48,925

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab 1 **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab 1 **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$48,925

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # Y1310A
  • Mileage 75,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2017 Ford F-150 1 SuperCrew **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford F-150 1 SuperCrew **New Arrival** 182,124 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway 1 **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway 1 **New Arrival** 35,973 KM $63,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway 1 **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway 1 **New Arrival** 50,018 KM $64,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,925

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500