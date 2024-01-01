Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue SV AWD <br/> Odometer: 96,077km <br/> Price: $15,998+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Low kms <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

2012 Nissan Rogue

96,077 KM

Details Description

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

96,077KM
Used
VIN JN8AS5MVXCW404236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,077 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Rogue SV AWD
Odometer: 96,077km
Price: $15,998+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Low kms


Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2012 Nissan Rogue