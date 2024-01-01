$15,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
SV
2012 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
96,077KM
Used
VIN JN8AS5MVXCW404236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 96,077 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Rogue SV AWD
Odometer: 96,077km
Price: $15,998+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Low kms
Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
2012 Nissan Rogue