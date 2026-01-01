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2012 Toyota Venza XLE AWD Odometer: 150,008km <br/> Sale Price: $16,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:- <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Power Leather Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Power Tailgate <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Power Locks <br/> -Air Conditioning <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2012 Toyota Venza

150,008 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13992891

2012 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
150,008KM
VIN 4T3BA3BB8CU031003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W1169
  • Mileage 150,008 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Venza XLE AWD Odometer: 150,008km
Sale Price: $16,990+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Power Tailgate
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control and much more.


Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2012 Toyota Venza