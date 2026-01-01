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2012 Toyota Venza
XLE AWD
2012 Toyota Venza
XLE AWD
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
150,008KM
VIN 4T3BA3BB8CU031003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # W1169
- Mileage 150,008 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Toyota Venza XLE AWD Odometer: 150,008km
Sale Price: $16,990+taxes
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Power Tailgate
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Sale Price: $16,990+taxes
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Power Tailgate
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2012 Toyota Venza