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### 2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD Touring Package Luxury, comfort, and legendary Lexus reliability come together in this beautiful 2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD Touring Package. This Saskatchewan vehicle has been exceptionally well cared for, comes with excellent service records, and has no serious collision history. Powered by Lexus proven 3.5L V6 engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this RX 350 delivers a smooth, confident driving experience in every season Saskatchewan has to offer. **Features Include:** * All-Wheel Drive * Navigation System * Backup Camera * Bluetooth Connectivity * Heated Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Push Button Start * Power Moonroof * Premium Alloy Wheels * Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control * Power Liftgate * Cruise Control * Premium Lexus Comfort and Refinement For your peace of mind, this vehicle has undergone a comprehensive pre-sale inspection and has received a fresh full synthetic oil service. ### Buy With Confidence From Siman Auto Sales For over 28 years, Siman Auto Sales has proudly served Saskatchewan families with quality pre-owned vehicles and exceptional customer service. We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**. **Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?** ? Trades encouraged ? Flexible financing options available ? Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget ? Over 70 quality vehicles in stock ? Professional pre-sale inspections completed ? Trusted local dealership serving Saskatchewan since 1998 We invite you to check out our customer reviews and discover why so many customers continue to choose Siman Auto Sales for their vehicle needs. Contact us today to arrange a test drive or discuss financing options. Quality Lexus SUVs like this RX 350 dont stay available for long.

2013 Lexus RX 350

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Lexus RX 350

EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle
14229413

2013 Lexus RX 350

EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

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Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
204,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BK1BA7DC164366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3422
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

### 2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD Touring Package

Luxury, comfort, and legendary Lexus reliability come together in this beautiful 2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD Touring Package. This Saskatchewan vehicle has been exceptionally well cared for, comes with excellent service records, and has no serious collision history.

Powered by Lexus' proven 3.5L V6 engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this RX 350 delivers a smooth, confident driving experience in every season Saskatchewan has to offer.

**Features Include:**

* All-Wheel Drive
* Navigation System
* Backup Camera
* Bluetooth Connectivity
* Heated Leather Seats
* Power Front Seats
* Push Button Start
* Power Moonroof
* Premium Alloy Wheels
* Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Power Liftgate
* Cruise Control
* Premium Lexus Comfort and Refinement

For your peace of mind, this vehicle has undergone a comprehensive pre-sale inspection and has received a fresh full synthetic oil service.

### Buy With Confidence From Siman Auto Sales

For over 28 years, Siman Auto Sales has proudly served Saskatchewan families with quality pre-owned vehicles and exceptional customer service. We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**.

**Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?**
? Trades encouraged
? Flexible financing options available
? Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget
? Over 70 quality vehicles in stock
? Professional pre-sale inspections completed
? Trusted local dealership serving Saskatchewan since 1998

We invite you to check out our customer reviews and discover why so many customers continue to choose Siman Auto Sales for their vehicle needs.

Contact us today to arrange a test drive or discuss financing options. Quality Lexus SUVs like this RX 350 don't stay available for long.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

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306-546-3993

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$19,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 Lexus RX 350