$19,988+ taxes & licensing
2013 Lexus RX 350
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
2013 Lexus RX 350
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3422
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
### 2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD Touring Package
Luxury, comfort, and legendary Lexus reliability come together in this beautiful 2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD Touring Package. This Saskatchewan vehicle has been exceptionally well cared for, comes with excellent service records, and has no serious collision history.
Powered by Lexus' proven 3.5L V6 engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this RX 350 delivers a smooth, confident driving experience in every season Saskatchewan has to offer.
**Features Include:**
* All-Wheel Drive
* Navigation System
* Backup Camera
* Bluetooth Connectivity
* Heated Leather Seats
* Power Front Seats
* Push Button Start
* Power Moonroof
* Premium Alloy Wheels
* Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
* Power Liftgate
* Cruise Control
* Premium Lexus Comfort and Refinement
For your peace of mind, this vehicle has undergone a comprehensive pre-sale inspection and has received a fresh full synthetic oil service.
### Buy With Confidence From Siman Auto Sales
For over 28 years, Siman Auto Sales has proudly served Saskatchewan families with quality pre-owned vehicles and exceptional customer service. We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**.
**Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?**
? Trades encouraged
? Flexible financing options available
? Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget
? Over 70 quality vehicles in stock
? Professional pre-sale inspections completed
? Trusted local dealership serving Saskatchewan since 1998
We invite you to check out our customer reviews and discover why so many customers continue to choose Siman Auto Sales for their vehicle needs.
Contact us today to arrange a test drive or discuss financing options. Quality Lexus SUVs like this RX 350 don't stay available for long.
Vehicle Features
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306-546-3993