$16,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT LOW MILEAGE
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT LOW MILEAGE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,900 KM
Vehicle Description
## Stylish, Comfortable & Ready for the Road 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT
Looking for a midsize sedan that delivers outstanding fuel economy, modern technology, and a comfortable ride? This **2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT** with only **89,000 km** is an excellent choice for commuters, families, or anyone wanting a dependable, well-equipped sedan.
### Features You'll Love:
* Only **89,000 km**
* Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming
* SiriusXM Satellite Radio
* Rear Vision Backup Camera
* Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support
* Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
* Air Conditioning
* Cruise Control
* Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
* Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
* Spacious Interior with a Large Trunk
* Excellent Fuel Economy
### Buy With Confidence
This Malibu has been **fully presale inspected** and is ready for its next owner. Recent maintenance includes:
* **Presale inspection completed**
* **Fresh full synthetic oil service**
* **Brand new battery installed**
* **New all-season tires installed**
Drive away knowing this vehicle has been professionally serviced and prepared for dependable, worry-free driving.
**Easy financing available on-site through 16 banks and lenders** with quick approvals for all types of credit. **Trades are encouraged**, and we offer **aftermarket warranties** to fit every need and budget.
At **Siman Auto Sales**, we're **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**. Proudly serving Saskatchewan for **over 28 years**, with **over 70 quality pre-owned vehicles** in stock. **Check out our customer reviews** and discover why so many customers choose us. Our **on-site service department with three journeyman mechanics** ensures every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and professionally reconditioned before it reaches our lot.
Come in today and experience the comfort, efficiency, and value of this exceptionally well-maintained **2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT**!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-546-3993