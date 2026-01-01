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## Stylish, Comfortable & Ready for the Road 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT Looking for a midsize sedan that delivers outstanding fuel economy, modern technology, and a comfortable ride? This **2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT** with only **89,000 km** is an excellent choice for commuters, families, or anyone wanting a dependable, well-equipped sedan. ### Features Youll Love: * Only **89,000 km** * Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Rear Vision Backup Camera * Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support * Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror * Air Conditioning * Cruise Control * Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors * Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls * Spacious Interior with a Large Trunk * Excellent Fuel Economy ### Buy With Confidence This Malibu has been **fully presale inspected** and is ready for its next owner. Recent maintenance includes: * **Presale inspection completed** * **Fresh full synthetic oil service** * **Brand new battery installed** * **New all-season tires installed** Drive away knowing this vehicle has been professionally serviced and prepared for dependable, worry-free driving. **Easy financing available on-site through 16 banks and lenders** with quick approvals for all types of credit. **Trades are encouraged**, and we offer **aftermarket warranties** to fit every need and budget. At **Siman Auto Sales**, were **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**. Proudly serving Saskatchewan for **over 28 years**, with **over 70 quality pre-owned vehicles** in stock. **Check out our customer reviews** and discover why so many customers choose us. Our **on-site service department with three journeyman mechanics** ensures every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and professionally reconditioned before it reaches our lot. Come in today and experience the comfort, efficiency, and value of this exceptionally well-maintained **2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT**!

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

88,900 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT LOW MILEAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14438725

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT LOW MILEAGE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

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Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST6JF116522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,900 KM

Vehicle Description

## Stylish, Comfortable & Ready for the Road 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT

Looking for a midsize sedan that delivers outstanding fuel economy, modern technology, and a comfortable ride? This **2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT** with only **89,000 km** is an excellent choice for commuters, families, or anyone wanting a dependable, well-equipped sedan.

### Features You'll Love:

* Only **89,000 km**
* Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming
* SiriusXM Satellite Radio
* Rear Vision Backup Camera
* Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support
* Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
* Air Conditioning
* Cruise Control
* Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
* Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
* Spacious Interior with a Large Trunk
* Excellent Fuel Economy

### Buy With Confidence

This Malibu has been **fully presale inspected** and is ready for its next owner. Recent maintenance includes:

* **Presale inspection completed**
* **Fresh full synthetic oil service**
* **Brand new battery installed**
* **New all-season tires installed**

Drive away knowing this vehicle has been professionally serviced and prepared for dependable, worry-free driving.

**Easy financing available on-site through 16 banks and lenders** with quick approvals for all types of credit. **Trades are encouraged**, and we offer **aftermarket warranties** to fit every need and budget.

At **Siman Auto Sales**, we're **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**. Proudly serving Saskatchewan for **over 28 years**, with **over 70 quality pre-owned vehicles** in stock. **Check out our customer reviews** and discover why so many customers choose us. Our **on-site service department with three journeyman mechanics** ensures every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and professionally reconditioned before it reaches our lot.

Come in today and experience the comfort, efficiency, and value of this exceptionally well-maintained **2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT**!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

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306-546-XXXX

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306-546-3993

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$16,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2018 Chevrolet Malibu