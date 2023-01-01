$14,991+ tax & licensing
$14,991
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
159,981KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9587191
- Stock #: 23PA01B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 159,981 KM
Vehicle Description
As TradedCrestview Chrysler is a proud member of the Capital Automotive Group. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
Radio: UConnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Load Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Body Colour Sill Applique Power Window Group 2nd Row Power Windows Front & Rear Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Power Quarter Vented Windows Kumho Brand Tires
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door Power Adjustable Pedals
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/B...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen High Definition Multimedia Interface 2nd Row Overhead DVD Conso...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats Stow'N Go Badge Body Colour Bodyside Moulding Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Door Handle...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4