$13,990+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Ford Edge
Limited
2014 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
157,799KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC6EBA31202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 157,799 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Edge Limited AWDOdometer: 157,799km
Price: $13,990+taxes
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
Highlight Features:--Backup-Camera
-Remote Starter
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Power Locks
-Power Windows
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $13,990+taxes
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
Highlight Features:--Backup-Camera
-Remote Starter
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Power Locks
-Power Windows
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2014 Ford Edge