2014 Ford Edge
LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
- Listing ID: 9804838
- Stock #: CBK3098
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC0EBA76085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,200 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED EDITION LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Our 2014 Ford Edge has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service. New brakes all around pads and rotors. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2014 Ford Edge is a respectable choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. When it comes right down to it, shopping for a new crossover SUV is a lot like trying on clothes. Three-row, seven-passenger models can feel way too big, while compact crossovers may seem a little too confining. That brings us to the 2014 Ford Edge, a five-passenger midsize crossover that splits the difference between these two extremes in a way that could make it a comfortable fit for you. Besides its right-size dimensions, the Edge owes its popularity to its sleek styling and a comfortable interior filled with a long list of appealing high-tech options. These run the gamut from handy conveniences like the Sync system's voice control to important safety features like rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision warning systems, both of which are designed to help avert potential crashes. The Edge also offers a likable driving experience, with confident handling and a quiet and smooth ride. The standard 3.5-liter V6 delivers a level of performance most buyers will find satisfactory. the 2014 Ford Edge has found a nice middle ground between its larger and smaller competitors, and many crossover shoppers are likely to find that it meets most, if not all of their needs. Standard safety features on the 2014 Ford Edge include antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to limit vehicle speed and stereo volume for teen drivers. A rearview camera rear parking sensors as standard. In the most recent government crash tests, the Edge received an overall rating of four out of five stars. Within that score, it received three stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Edge scored the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design also earned a top "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts. SEL's Equipment Group 204A includes a rearview camera, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a six-way power front passenger seat (manual recline) with fold-flat capability. The 205A group has those optional features plus the MyFord Touch electronics interface with an 8-inch central touchscreen, a configurable gauge cluster, enhanced steering wheel controls, enhanced Ford Sync features and a second USB port for audio devices. The upscale Limited also starts with a majority of the SEL's optional features as standard and then adds 18-inch chrome-finish alloy wheels, an eight-way power front passenger seat and the 12-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. The Equipment Group 301A option adds a panoramic sunroof, xenon headlights, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, a power liftgate and a navigation system. The 302A group has those features plus rain-sensing wipers, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts. Also optional are 20-inch Chrome wheels.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
