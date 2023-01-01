Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

126,784 KM

Details Description

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 9565519
  2. 9565519
  3. 9565519
  4. 9565519
  5. 9565519
  6. 9565519
  7. 9565519
  8. 9565519
  9. 9565519
  10. 9565519
  11. 9565519
  12. 9565519
  13. 9565519
  14. 9565519
  15. 9565519
  16. 9565519
  17. 9565519
  18. 9565519
  19. 9565519
  20. 9565519
  21. 9565519
Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

126,784KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9565519
  • Stock #: W492
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA7EG183275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 126,784 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Santa fe Sport 2.0T AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Remote Start
-Panoramic sunroof
-Leather seats
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats "Front + Rear"
-Heated Steering Wheel and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 126,784 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL
 57,420 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 134,288 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory