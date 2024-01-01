$21,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Land Rover Evoque
Pure Plus LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C3166
- Mileage 149,400 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our Land Rover has been through a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection and a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions and excellent service records. Financing available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The biggest change to the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is the arrival of a new nine-speed automatic transmission, which replaces last year's six-speed automatic.the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque excels with serious style, sporty handling and above-average off-road talents. Small, premium-brand crossover SUVs typically earn their keep as weekday commuter vehicles and weekend errand runners. The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is part of this category, but it hasn't fully given itself over to this pedestrian lifestyle. True, the Evoque is fuel-efficient and packed full of standard amenities that you'll enjoy on the drive to work. But at its heart, the 2014 Range Rover Evoque is a luxury crossover for shoppers who are more interested in making a fashion statement than installing a rear-facing car seat in the backseat. So apart from its fantastic styling, why else might you consider a Range Rover Evoque? Fuel economy is one big reason.the Evoque is tops among gasoline-fueled small luxury crossovers. It's also rather enjoyable to drive, particularly if you value sporty handling and a fair bit of off-road capability. 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 240 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive. All Evoques come with Land Rover's Terrain Response system, which automatically adjusts engine and transmission response depending on road and trail conditions and also offers driver-selectable modes. Also included are hill start assist and hill descent control systems. safety features on all 2014 Range Rover Evoques include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. automatic wipers, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, driver-selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power front seats (six-way driver, four-way passenger), partial leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen electronics interface and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and two USB audio jacks. (Pure Plus), you'll get all of the above standard equipment, plus 19-inch wheels, front and rear foglights, a power liftgate and a panoramic sunroof and full leather upholstery. Pure Premium option package adds adaptive xenon headlamps with automatic high-beam control, a blind-spot warning system, a 360-degree parking camera system, a navigation system with voice controls and a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system with a 10-CD changer.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
