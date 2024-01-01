$19,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited NEW ARRIVAL
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,892 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2015 JEEP CHEROKEE LIMITED was locally owned and well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. It has been presale inspected, and a synthetic oil change has been done.
The 2015 Jeep Cherokee offers more off-road capability than most people will expect from a crossover, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV. Once upon a time, sport-utility vehicles were covered in mud, traversing streams and doing it all in the face of frugality. In the decades since, though, most car shoppers have realized that more sensible crossover SUVs are the way to go for everyday use. Jeep has tried to apply its off-roading heritage to some of its more civilized small crossovers (think Compass and Patriot), but the results have been disappointing.
Thankfully, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee finally does come close to delivering the best of both real-world usability and capable off-road performance. It has the upgraded 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines. Standard safety equipment on all 2015 Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is standard on the Limited.
We really like the V6 engine, though, as it gives the 2015 Jeep Cherokee a relaxed, refined demeanor not found in any SUV with a four-cylinder engine. There's plenty of power here, and the nine-speed automatic provides smooth upshifts. The Cherokee is exceptionally quiet at highway speeds. And over rough city streets, the Cherokee offers about as cushy a ride as you'll get in this class.
These Jeeps have plenty of feature - standard equipment includes alloy wheels, roof rails, foglights, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, body-colored door handles and mirrors, privacy-tinted glass, LED interior lighting, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 115-volt outlet. Latitudes also come with a wider range of options including a V6 engine, dual sunroofs (the front roof opens; the rear glass is fixed), an upgraded nine-speaker audio system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface with smartphone app integration.
The Comfort/Convenience package bundles a power liftgate, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), satellite radio, remote start and a cargo cover and net.
The Limited adds 17-inch wheels, unique exterior trim, upgraded interior surfaces, a bigger gauge cluster display, the 8.4-inch touchscreen and satellite radio. Options also include the Comfort/Convenience package (power liftgate, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, satellite radio and remote start), the Technology Group package (automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning and low-speed crash mitigation, lane-departure warning and mitigation systems and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system), leather upholstery, a navigation system and an upgraded audio system.
The Limited sheds the Trailhawk's off-road hardware, but includes all of the same interior electronics and gets most of the contents of the Comfort/Convenience package (minus the power liftgate). It also comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and leather upholstery. The Luxury Group package adds a power liftgate, xenon headlights, memory seats.
Siman Auto Sales is family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998.
