<p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!</strong></span></p> <p>This 2015 JEEP CHEROKEE LIMITED was locally owned and well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. It has been presale inspected, and a synthetic oil change has been done.</p> <p>The 2015 Jeep Cherokee offers more off-road capability than most people will expect from a crossover, but the bigger story is that its civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. Its worth a look if youre shopping for a small SUV. Once upon a time, sport-utility vehicles were covered in mud, traversing streams and doing it all in the face of frugality. In the decades since, though, most car shoppers have realized that more sensible crossover SUVs are the way to go for everyday use. Jeep has tried to apply its off-roading heritage to some of its more civilized small crossovers (think Compass and Patriot), but the results have been disappointing.</p> <p>Thankfully, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee finally does come close to delivering the best of both real-world usability and capable off-road performance. It has the upgraded 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines. Standard safety equipment on all 2015 Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is standard on the Limited.</p> <p>We really like the V6 engine, though, as it gives the 2015 Jeep Cherokee a relaxed, refined demeanor not found in any SUV with a four-cylinder engine. Theres plenty of power here, and the nine-speed automatic provides smooth upshifts. The Cherokee is exceptionally quiet at highway speeds. And over rough city streets, the Cherokee offers about as cushy a ride as youll get in this class.</p> <p>These Jeeps have plenty of feature - standard equipment includes alloy wheels, roof rails, foglights, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, body-colored door handles and mirrors, privacy-tinted glass, LED interior lighting, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 115-volt outlet. Latitudes also come with a wider range of options including a V6 engine, dual sunroofs (the front roof opens; the rear glass is fixed), an upgraded nine-speaker audio system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface with smartphone app integration.</p> <p>The Comfort/Convenience package bundles a power liftgate, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), satellite radio, remote start and a cargo cover and net.</p> <p>The Limited adds 17-inch wheels, unique exterior trim, upgraded interior surfaces, a bigger gauge cluster display, the 8.4-inch touchscreen and satellite radio. Options also include the Comfort/Convenience package (power liftgate, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, satellite radio and remote start), the Technology Group package (automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning and low-speed crash mitigation, lane-departure warning and mitigation systems and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system), leather upholstery, a navigation system and an upgraded audio system.</p> <p>The Limited sheds the Trailhawks off-road hardware, but includes all of the same interior electronics and gets most of the contents of the Comfort/Convenience package (minus the power liftgate). It also comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and leather upholstery. The Luxury Group package adds a power liftgate, xenon headlights, memory seats.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, con</strong></span></p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

