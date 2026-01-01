$16,988+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4x4 Sport Utility Vehicle
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4x4 Sport Utility Vehicle
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited Stylish, Comfortable & Ready for Any Adventure**
Looking for an SUV that combines comfort, capability, and premium features? This **2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited** is an excellent choice. With only **97,940 km**, this SUV offers low mileage, refined styling, and the versatility Jeep is known forperfect for Saskatchewan roads and weather conditions.
Comfortable and well-equipped, the Cherokee Limited delivers a smooth ride with modern technology and upscale features for everyday driving or weekend getaways.
**Key Features:**
* Stylish **Alloy Wheels**
* Premium **Moonroof** for an open-air driving experience
* High-resolution **Reverse Camera**
* **Bluetooth Connectivity** for hands-free calls and music
* Factory **Navigation System**
* Convenient **Keyless Entry**
* Spacious and versatile SUV practicality
This vehicle comes with a **Carfax report showing no major accidents** and has completed a full **pre-inspection** for added peace of mind. It has also received a **fresh full synthetic oil service**, **new air filters**, and **new rear brake pads and rotors**, ensuring its fully road-ready for its next owner.
**Why Buy From Siman Auto Sales?**
* Easy financing available through 16 banks and lenders
* Trades encouraged
* Aftermarket warranties available for every need and budget
* Proudly serving Saskatchewan for 18 years
* Over 70 vehicles in stock
* Trusted by customerscheck our reviews
At **Siman Auto Sales**, were *large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.*
?? Dont miss out on this well-equipped Jeep Cherokee Limitedcontact us today to schedule your test drive!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
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+ taxes & licensing>
306-546-3993