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**2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited Stylish, Comfortable & Ready for Any Adventure** Looking for an SUV that combines comfort, capability, and premium features? This **2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited** is an excellent choice. With only **97,940 km**, this SUV offers low mileage, refined styling, and the versatility Jeep is known forperfect for Saskatchewan roads and weather conditions. Comfortable and well-equipped, the Cherokee Limited delivers a smooth ride with modern technology and upscale features for everyday driving or weekend getaways. **Key Features:** * Stylish **Alloy Wheels** * Premium **Moonroof** for an open-air driving experience * High-resolution **Reverse Camera** * **Bluetooth Connectivity** for hands-free calls and music * Factory **Navigation System** * Convenient **Keyless Entry** * Spacious and versatile SUV practicality This vehicle comes with a **Carfax report showing no major accidents** and has completed a full **pre-inspection** for added peace of mind. It has also received a **fresh full synthetic oil service**, **new air filters**, and **new rear brake pads and rotors**, ensuring its fully road-ready for its next owner. **Why Buy From Siman Auto Sales?** * Easy financing available through 16 banks and lenders * Trades encouraged * Aftermarket warranties available for every need and budget * Proudly serving Saskatchewan for 18 years * Over 70 vehicles in stock * Trusted by customerscheck our reviews At **Siman Auto Sales**, were *large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.* ?? Dont miss out on this well-equipped Jeep Cherokee Limitedcontact us today to schedule your test drive!

2015 Jeep Cherokee

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4x4 Sport Utility Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle
14088162

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4x4 Sport Utility Vehicle

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

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$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS0FW742841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited Stylish, Comfortable & Ready for Any Adventure**

Looking for an SUV that combines comfort, capability, and premium features? This **2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited** is an excellent choice. With only **97,940 km**, this SUV offers low mileage, refined styling, and the versatility Jeep is known forperfect for Saskatchewan roads and weather conditions.

Comfortable and well-equipped, the Cherokee Limited delivers a smooth ride with modern technology and upscale features for everyday driving or weekend getaways.

**Key Features:**

* Stylish **Alloy Wheels**
* Premium **Moonroof** for an open-air driving experience
* High-resolution **Reverse Camera**
* **Bluetooth Connectivity** for hands-free calls and music
* Factory **Navigation System**
* Convenient **Keyless Entry**
* Spacious and versatile SUV practicality

This vehicle comes with a **Carfax report showing no major accidents** and has completed a full **pre-inspection** for added peace of mind. It has also received a **fresh full synthetic oil service**, **new air filters**, and **new rear brake pads and rotors**, ensuring its fully road-ready for its next owner.

**Why Buy From Siman Auto Sales?**

* Easy financing available through 16 banks and lenders
* Trades encouraged
* Aftermarket warranties available for every need and budget
* Proudly serving Saskatchewan for 18 years
* Over 70 vehicles in stock
* Trusted by customerscheck our reviews

At **Siman Auto Sales**, were *large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.*

?? Dont miss out on this well-equipped Jeep Cherokee Limitedcontact us today to schedule your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Garage door opener

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

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306-546-XXXX

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306-546-3993

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$16,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2015 Jeep Cherokee