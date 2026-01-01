Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Ford Escape SE AWD Odometer: 165,651 Km <br/> Price: $13,990 +taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -Chrome Appearance Package <br/> -Navigation <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Power Heated Side Mirrors <br/> -Back-up Camera <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Power Windows and Locks <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2016 Ford Escape

165,651 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14462719

2016 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 14462719
  2. 14462719
  3. 14462719
  4. 14462719
  5. 14462719
  6. 14462719
  7. 14462719
  8. 14462719
  9. 14462719
  10. 14462719
  11. 14462719
  12. 14462719
  13. 14462719
  14. 14462719
  15. 14462719
  16. 14462719
  17. 14462719
  18. 14462719
  19. 14462719
  20. 14462719
  21. 14462719
  22. 14462719
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
165,651KM
VIN 1FMCU9G9XGUC02823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 165,651 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Escape SE AWD Odometer: 165,651 Km
Price: $13,990 +taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:-
-Chrome Appearance Package
-Navigation
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-Power Heated Side Mirrors
-Back-up Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Power Windows and Locks
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.



Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Toyota Highlander LE 214,751 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer SPORT for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Explorer SPORT 143,324 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 113,623 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2016 Ford Escape