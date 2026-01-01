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2024 Mitsubishi RVR AWD includes:Odometer: 22,221 KM <br/> Price: $26,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -AWD Lock <br/> -Heated Mirrors <br/> -Power Locks/Power windows <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

22,221 KM

Details Description

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD (Low Kms)

Watch This Vehicle
14462722

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD (Low Kms)

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,221KM
VIN JA4AJUAU5RU606114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 22,221 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Mitsubishi RVR AWD includes:Odometer: 22,221 KM
Price: $26,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection


Highlight Features:--Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
-Heated Seats
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-AWD Lock
-Heated Mirrors
-Power Locks/Power windows
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$26,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2024 Mitsubishi RVR