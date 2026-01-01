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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

117,677 KM

Details Description Features

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2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab w/ 5'8" truck box

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13992426

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab w/ 5'8" truck box

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
117,677KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC4HG293170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 461216A
  • Mileage 117,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

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866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500