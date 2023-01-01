Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

240,500 KM

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

240,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: CBK3146
  VIN: 1GNKVJKD8HJ197142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS.



Our Chevrolet Traverse Premier was purchased new at a local Regina Dealership and service regularly at that dealership it entire history. Immaculate condition. Carfax reports No serious collisions. Financing Available on site , Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. For 2017, the Chevrolet Traverse's formerly top-of-the-line LTZ trim is now called Premier. If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for up to eight passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold rivaled only by the Chevy's mechanical twin, the Buick Enclave. Although its Buick relative is a bit more upscale, the Traverse is far from being a poor second cousin. In fact, in upper trim levels, the Traverse can hold its own in terms of both aesthetics and content, with attractive finishes and many of the same high-end features. Other advantages to buying a Traverse include a comfortable ride and top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests. And though this big crossover's size and wide turning circle can make it a handful in situations like parking garages where space is at a premium, it's still much less cumbersome to drive than a full-size SUV such as Chevrolet's own Suburban. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. Rear parking sensors are standard on the LT and Premier. A blind-spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring system is also standard on the Premier, as are forward collision alert and lane departure warning. In government crash tests, the Traverse earned a top five-star (out of five) rating for overall performance, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Traverse also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, in which it received the highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Traverse's seat/head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts. foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote start, an occupant-protection airbag mounted between the front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. 2LT includes all of the above, plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, second-row captain's chairs and rear-seat audio controls and headphone jacks. You also get the MyLink infotainment interface, which includes Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls, internet radio app integration and a 10-speaker Bose audio system. A Graphite Edition package equips the 2LT with 20-inch wheels, special exterior trim and a navigation system. top-of-the-line Premier model comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, a blind-spot monitoring system, a rear cross-traffic alert system, forward collision warning and lane departure alert. Inside, the Premier boasts leather upholstery, driver memory settings, an eight-way power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a navigation system. a panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

