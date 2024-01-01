$21,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
1LT EXCELLENT VALUE LOW KM
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,200 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our Chevrolet Traverse LT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports accident free, with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for up to seven passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold rivaled only by the Chevy's mechanical twin, the Buick Enclave.advantages to buying a Traverse include a comfortable ride and top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests. And though this big crossover's size and wide turning circle can make it a handful in situations like parking garages where space is at a premium, it's still much less cumbersome to drive than a full-size SUV such as Chevrolet's own Suburban. safety features on all 2017 Chevy Traverse models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. A center airbag between the front seats, which is designed to protect occupants from colliding with one another in the event of a side impact, is standard on the LT. Rear parking sensors are also standard on the LT. In government crash tests, the Traverse earned a top five-star (out of five) rating for overall performance, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Traverse also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, in which it received the highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Traverse's seat/head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts. 1LT trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote start, an occupant-protection airbag mounted between the front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. our Traverse also has a number of options from the 2LT, like plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror. heated front seats, second-row captain's chairs. You also get the MyLink infotainment interface, which includes Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls, internet radio app integration and a 10-speaker Bose audio system and a panoramic sunroof. 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 281 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, A six-speed automatic transmission with All Wheel Drvive.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
