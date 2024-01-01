Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>Our Chevrolet Traverse LT has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports accident free, with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for up to seven passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold rivaled only by the Chevy's mechanical twin, the Buick Enclave.advantages to buying a Traverse include a comfortable ride and top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests. And though this big crossover's size and wide turning circle can make it a handful in situations like parking garages where space is at a premium, it's still much less cumbersome to drive than a full-size SUV such as Chevrolet's own Suburban. safety features on all 2017 Chevy Traverse models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. A center airbag between the front seats, which is designed to protect occupants from colliding with one another in the event of a side impact, is standard on the LT. Rear parking sensors are also standard on the LT. In government crash tests, the Traverse earned a top five-star (out of five) rating for overall performance, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Traverse also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, in which it received the highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Traverse's seat/head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts. 1LT trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote start, an occupant-protection airbag mounted between the front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. our Traverse also has a number of options from the 2LT, like plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror. heated front seats, second-row captain's chairs. You also get the MyLink infotainment interface, which includes Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls, internet radio app integration and a 10-speaker Bose audio system and a panoramic sunroof. 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 281 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, A six-speed automatic transmission with All Wheel Drvive.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

122,200 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT EXCELLENT VALUE LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT EXCELLENT VALUE LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 11200333
  2. 11200333
  3. 11200333
  4. 11200333
  5. 11200333
  6. 11200333
  7. 11200333
  8. 11200333
  9. 11200333
  10. 11200333
  11. 11200333
  12. 11200333
  13. 11200333
  14. 11200333
  15. 11200333
  16. 11200333
  17. 11200333
  18. 11200333
  19. 11200333
  20. 11200333
  21. 11200333
  22. 11200333
  23. 11200333
  24. 11200333
  25. 11200333
  26. 11200333
  27. 11200333
  28. 11200333
Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
122,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNKVGKD1HJ214558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,200 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our Chevrolet Traverse LT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports accident free, with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for up to seven passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold rivaled only by the Chevy's mechanical twin, the Buick Enclave.advantages to buying a Traverse include a comfortable ride and top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests. And though this big crossover's size and wide turning circle can make it a handful in situations like parking garages where space is at a premium, it's still much less cumbersome to drive than a full-size SUV such as Chevrolet's own Suburban. safety features on all 2017 Chevy Traverse models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. A center airbag between the front seats, which is designed to protect occupants from colliding with one another in the event of a side impact, is standard on the LT. Rear parking sensors are also standard on the LT. In government crash tests, the Traverse earned a top five-star (out of five) rating for overall performance, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Traverse also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, in which it received the highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Traverse's seat/head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts. 1LT trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote start, an occupant-protection airbag mounted between the front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. our Traverse also has a number of options from the 2LT, like plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror. heated front seats, second-row captain's chairs. You also get the MyLink infotainment interface, which includes Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls, internet radio app integration and a 10-speaker Bose audio system and a panoramic sunroof. 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 281 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, A six-speed automatic transmission with All Wheel Drvive.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Titan SV EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Nissan Titan SV EXCELLENT VALUE 178,500 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Edition EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Edition EXCELLENT VALUE 150,700 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE WHOLESALE for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Ford Escape SE WHOLESALE 204,689 KM $14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Traverse