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2017 Honda Odyssey EX with DVD EntertainmentOdometer: 79,758Km <br/> Sale Price: $27,990+ taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Dealer Serviced <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Blind Spot Camera <br/> -DVD Entertainment Package <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Power Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Power Doors <br/> -Cruise Control <br/> -Tow Hitch <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -8 Seater and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2017 Honda Odyssey

79,758 KM

Details Description

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX - LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle
14273009

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX - LOW KMS!

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
79,758KM
VIN 5FNRL5H48HB502190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 79,758 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Odyssey EX with DVD EntertainmentOdometer: 79,758Km
Sale Price: $27,990+ taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight Features:--Blind Spot Camera
-DVD Entertainment Package
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power Doors
-Cruise Control
-Tow Hitch
-Push Button Start
-8 Seater and much more.


Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX - LOW KMS! for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Honda Odyssey EX - LOW KMS! 79,758 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$27,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Honda Odyssey