$22,990+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Toyota Highlander
LE
2017 Toyota Highlander
LE
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
214,751KM
VIN 5TDBZRFH8HS449077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 214,751 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Highlander LE AWD Odometer: 215,049 Km
Price: $22,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight features:--Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power Locks / Power Windows
-Remote Start
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $22,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight features:--Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power Locks / Power Windows
-Remote Start
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2017 Toyota Highlander