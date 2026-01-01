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2017 Toyota Highlander LE AWD Odometer: 215,049 Km <br/> Price: $22,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -Dealer Serviced <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Lane Keep Departure <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Power Locks / Power Windows <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2017 Toyota Highlander

214,751 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Highlander

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14455312

2017 Toyota Highlander

LE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
214,751KM
VIN 5TDBZRFH8HS449077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 214,751 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Highlander LE AWD Odometer: 215,049 Km
Price: $22,990+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight features:--Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power Locks / Power Windows
-Remote Start
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$22,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Toyota Highlander