$28,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom 143.5
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,350KM
VIN 3GCUKPEC6JG251884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 147,350 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4X4Odometer: 147,360km
Price: $28,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Clean Carfax Report
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Chrome Wheels
-Back up Camera
-Remote Start
-Bluetooth
-Power Windows
-Power Side Mirrors
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control
-Spray in Bedliner
-Tonneau Cover
-Tow Hitch and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
