2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4X4Odometer: 147,360km <br/> Price: $28,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Clean Carfax Report <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Chrome Wheels <br/> -Back up Camera <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Bluetooth <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Power Side Mirrors <br/> -Air Conditioning <br/> -Cruise Control <br/> -Spray in Bedliner <br/> -Tonneau Cover <br/> -Tow Hitch and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

147,350 KM

Details Description

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 143.5

12564833

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 143.5

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,350KM
VIN 3GCUKPEC6JG251884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 147,350 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4X4Odometer: 147,360km
Price: $28,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Clean Carfax Report


Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Chrome Wheels
-Back up Camera
-Remote Start
-Bluetooth
-Power Windows
-Power Side Mirrors
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control
-Spray in Bedliner
-Tonneau Cover
-Tow Hitch and much more.


Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500