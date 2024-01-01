Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHCILE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS </strong></p> <p>Our Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk has been through a <strong>presale inspection, Carfax Reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions and Excellent Service Records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.</strong> The 2018 Jeep Cherokee stands out from the competitive small crossover segment thanks to its exceptional off-road ability. That's what Jeeps are known for, particularly in Jeep's Trail Rated Trailhawk trim. Ordered as such, the Cherokee can handle trails better than any other rival. But most shoppers are just looking for a comfortable vehicle to drive every day, and the Cherokee is effective on this front as well. With a supple suspension and a strong V6 engine, plus an easy-to-use 8.4-inch touchscreen inside, the 2018 Cherokee is prepared for the daily grind. The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced all-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, cloth and leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a larger driver information display, satellite radio and Jeep's 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen interface with a USB audio interface, Siri Eyes Free and smartphone-app integration. Additional features for 2018 include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic detection and parking sensors, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control. Trailer Tow group package. This package includes a stand-alone transmission cooler, Class III hitch, trailer wiring harness for both four- and seven-pin systems, as well as a full-size spare. V6-equipped models also receive additional engine cooling.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2018 Jeep Cherokee

85,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk V6 SPLIT LEATHER NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk V6 SPLIT LEATHER NAVIGATION

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 11153536
  2. 11153536
  3. 11153536
  4. 11153536
  5. 11153536
  6. 11153536
  7. 11153536
  8. 11153536
  9. 11153536
  10. 11153536
  11. 11153536
  12. 11153536
  13. 11153536
  14. 11153536
  15. 11153536
  16. 11153536
  17. 11153536
  18. 11153536
  19. 11153536
  20. 11153536
  21. 11153536
  22. 11153536
  23. 11153536
  24. 11153536
  25. 11153536
  26. 11153536
  27. 11153536
  28. 11153536
Contact Seller

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX2JD592217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHCILE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk has been through a presale inspection, Carfax Reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions and Excellent Service Records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2018 Jeep Cherokee stands out from the competitive small crossover segment thanks to its exceptional off-road ability. That's what Jeeps are known for, particularly in Jeep's Trail Rated Trailhawk trim. Ordered as such, the Cherokee can handle trails better than any other rival. But most shoppers are just looking for a comfortable vehicle to drive every day, and the Cherokee is effective on this front as well. With a supple suspension and a strong V6 engine, plus an easy-to-use 8.4-inch touchscreen inside, the 2018 Cherokee is prepared for the daily grind. The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced all-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, cloth and leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a larger driver information display, satellite radio and Jeep's 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen interface with a USB audio interface, Siri Eyes Free and smartphone-app integration. Additional features for 2018 include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic detection and parking sensors, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control. Trailer Tow group package. This package includes a stand-alone transmission cooler, Class III hitch, trailer wiring harness for both four- and seven-pin systems, as well as a full-size spare. V6-equipped models also receive additional engine cooling.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited NEW ARRIVAL for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited NEW ARRIVAL 113,892 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk V6 SPLIT LEATHER NAVIGATION for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk V6 SPLIT LEATHER NAVIGATION 85,500 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T LEATHER SUNROOF AWD DVD for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Dodge Journey R/T LEATHER SUNROOF AWD DVD 179,900 KM $12,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee