2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk V6 SPLIT LEATHER NAVIGATION
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHCILE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk has been through a presale inspection, Carfax Reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions and Excellent Service Records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2018 Jeep Cherokee stands out from the competitive small crossover segment thanks to its exceptional off-road ability. That's what Jeeps are known for, particularly in Jeep's Trail Rated Trailhawk trim. Ordered as such, the Cherokee can handle trails better than any other rival. But most shoppers are just looking for a comfortable vehicle to drive every day, and the Cherokee is effective on this front as well. With a supple suspension and a strong V6 engine, plus an easy-to-use 8.4-inch touchscreen inside, the 2018 Cherokee is prepared for the daily grind. The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced all-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, cloth and leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a larger driver information display, satellite radio and Jeep's 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen interface with a USB audio interface, Siri Eyes Free and smartphone-app integration. Additional features for 2018 include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic detection and parking sensors, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control. Trailer Tow group package. This package includes a stand-alone transmission cooler, Class III hitch, trailer wiring harness for both four- and seven-pin systems, as well as a full-size spare. V6-equipped models also receive additional engine cooling.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
