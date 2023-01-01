Menu
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE </strong></p> <p>Our 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New Tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free. Financing available on site , Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. </strong>Since it's a Jeep, you'd expect that the Grand Cherokee will offer class-leading off-road abilities, and it delivers. With special four-wheel-drive systems, available skid plates and multiple drive modes for varying surfaces, it goes much further off-road than the average SUV. But what you might not expect is the the Grand Cherokee's performance side. With a decently powerful standard V6 engine. Stack up all the unique features, add them to the Grand Cherokee's inherent utility and you've got an SUV with something for just about everyone. 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports. heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, leather seats, a power liftgate, remote start, and the 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation. Nine-speaker stereo and a sunroof. Limited includes 18-inch wheels, remote start, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, power front seats and driver-seat memory settings. Luxury Group II package, which adds the nine-speaker stereo, xenon headlights and automatic high beams, a dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and the 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

192,900 KM

$23,998

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

192,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,900 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

rear air

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

