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2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC + Taxes201,359 KM · All-Wheel Drive · 5 Seater · COMING SOON <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing available all credit situations considered. <br/> 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322 <br/> <br/> <br/> Dealer Licence #400141 <br/>

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

201,359 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400 4MATIC

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14498488

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400 4MATIC

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

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Used
201,359KM
VIN 4JGDA5GB2JB052119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 201,359 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC + Taxes201,359 KM · All-Wheel Drive · 5 Seater · COMING SOON


Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322


Dealer Licence #400141

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

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306-502-XXXX

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306-502-4322

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Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE