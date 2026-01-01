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2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
400 4MATIC
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
400 4MATIC
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
201,359KM
VIN 4JGDA5GB2JB052119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 201,359 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC + Taxes201,359 KM · All-Wheel Drive · 5 Seater · COMING SOON
Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322
Dealer Licence #400141
Financing available all credit situations considered.
1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 | (306) 502-4322
Dealer Licence #400141
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
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306-502-XXXX(click to show)
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Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE