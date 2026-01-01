$17,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Civic
LX
2019 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
147,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F57KH007575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting! Financing available all credit situations considered.
Ask us for payment options or apply online.
At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive.
Inspected & reconditioned vehicles
Free CARFAX available
Warranty options
Trade-ins welcome
All credit situations considered
_________________________________________
Price: $$17,990.00
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees.
Applicable GST & PST are extra.
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322
Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today.
Dealer Licence #400141
Ask us for payment options or apply online.
At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive.
Inspected & reconditioned vehicles
Free CARFAX available
Warranty options
Trade-ins welcome
All credit situations considered
_________________________________________
Price: $$17,990.00
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees.
Applicable GST & PST are extra.
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322
Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today.
Dealer Licence #400141
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
Call Dealer
306-502-XXXX(click to show)
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2019 Honda Civic