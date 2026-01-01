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Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting! Financing available all credit situations considered. <br/> Ask us for payment options or apply online. <br/> <br/> <br/> At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive. <br/> Inspected & reconditioned vehicles <br/> Free CARFAX available <br/> Warranty options <br/> Trade-ins welcome <br/> All credit situations considered <br/> _________________________________________ <br/> Price: $$17,990.00 <br/> All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees. <br/> Applicable GST & PST are extra. <br/> Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 <br/> Call/Text: (306) 502-4322 <br/> <br/> <br/> Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today. <br/> Dealer Licence #400141

2019 Honda Civic

147,000 KM

Details Description

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14073138

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

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Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F57KH007575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting! Financing available all credit situations considered.
Ask us for payment options or apply online.


At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive.
Inspected & reconditioned vehicles
Free CARFAX available
Warranty options
Trade-ins welcome
All credit situations considered
_________________________________________
Price: $$17,990.00
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees.
Applicable GST & PST are extra.
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322


Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today.
Dealer Licence #400141

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

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306-502-XXXX

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306-502-4322

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$17,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2019 Honda Civic