2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,680 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLLENT VALUE
Our 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback has been through a presale inspection and reconditioning at local Toyota Dealership. Fresh oil service New Tires all around New Brakes all around Transmission service Coolant flush Wheel alignment new air filters. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is all-new.Improvements this year include edgy styling, a well-appointed interior and surprisingly enjoyable performance. A 7.8-second 0-60 mph time shows the Corolla is packing heat this time around, too — the outgoing Corolla sedan took a lethargic 10 seconds to make the same run. And as is the case with most Toyotas now, a healthy complement of advanced driver safety features, including forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control, come standard. LED headlights, heated mirrors, a driver information display, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear bench, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, voice controls, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system with two USB ports and Apple CarPlay. safety features include Toyota Safety Connect emergency communications, automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system (with pedestrian and cyclist detection plus automatic emergency braking), and lane keeping assist.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
