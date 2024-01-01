Menu
The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is all-new.Improvements this year include edgy styling, a well-appointed interior and surprisingly enjoyable performance. A 7.8-second 0-60 mph time shows the Corolla is packing heat this time around, too — the outgoing Corolla sedan took a lethargic 10 seconds to make the same run. And as is the case with most Toyotas now, a healthy complement of advanced driver safety features, including forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control, come standard. LED headlights, heated mirrors, a driver information display, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear bench, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, voice controls, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system with two USB ports and Apple CarPlay. safety features include Toyota Safety Connect emergency communications, automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system (with pedestrian and cyclist detection plus automatic emergency braking), and lane keeping assist.

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

143,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE0K3055541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,680 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLLENT VALUE



Our 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback has been through a presale inspection and reconditioning at local Toyota Dealership. Fresh oil service New Tires all around New Brakes all around Transmission service Coolant flush Wheel alignment new air filters. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is all-new.Improvements this year include edgy styling, a well-appointed interior and surprisingly enjoyable performance. A 7.8-second 0-60 mph time shows the Corolla is packing heat this time around, too — the outgoing Corolla sedan took a lethargic 10 seconds to make the same run. And as is the case with most Toyotas now, a healthy complement of advanced driver safety features, including forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control, come standard. LED headlights, heated mirrors, a driver information display, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear bench, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, voice controls, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system with two USB ports and Apple CarPlay. safety features include Toyota Safety Connect emergency communications, automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system (with pedestrian and cyclist detection plus automatic emergency braking), and lane keeping assist.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

2 Speed Automatic/CVT

