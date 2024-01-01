Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

55,265 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

55,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE8K3059868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2431701
  • Mileage 55,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Toyota Corolla