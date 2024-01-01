$29,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
55,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE8K3059868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2431701
- Mileage 55,265 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
2019 Toyota Corolla