$45,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2023 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
13,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRS4H75PH115734
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,456 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Toyota
2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Limited TRD PRO! RARE MODEL - RED LEATHER INTERIOR 17,267 KM $92,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE 30,199 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 62,657 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2023 Honda CR-V