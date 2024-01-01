Menu
2019 Toyota Sienna

67,895 KM

Details Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKZ3DC5KS973752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Toyota Sienna