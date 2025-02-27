Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

96,500 KM

Details Description Features

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom Trail Boss EXCELLENT VALUE

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom Trail Boss EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

96,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000730
  • Stock #: P2545
  • VIN: 1GCRYCEF7LZ115306

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2545
  • Mileage 96,500 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA FEATURES



Our 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 has been through a presale inspection and a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged. Factory Powertrain warranty to Feb 27 2025 or 160,000 km. Additional Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Extra features include spray in Box Liner, Trailer to package , fifth wheel hitch , step rails, soft open easy close tailgate. Chevrolet fully redesigned its Silverado 1500 just last year, giving it improved fuel economy, a roomier cabin, and new styling to help it stand out from the crowd. For 2020, you might think that Chevy would just stand pat. Instead, the 1500 gets another round of updates that include added technology features, and a new trailering system to support all your towing needs. air conditioning, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system. The Custom trim level adds front tow hooks, power and heated mirrors, and cruise control. Above the Custom is the Custom Trail Boss trim level, which is four-wheel-drive only and has a trailering package and the Z71 off-road suspension package. It also has LED headlights, a tailgate damper and an 8-inch touchscreen. The RST adds a power-locking and power-release tailgate, in-bed lighting and remote start. The LT Trail Boss gets a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft)



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

