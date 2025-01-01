$18,988+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
EX ACCIDENT FREE
2020 Honda Civic
EX ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CBK3341
- Mileage 217,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDNET FREE
Our Honda civic has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident free. Financing Available on site trades encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. ?? 2020 Honda Civic Smart, Stylish, and Ready to Roll. Looking for a ride thats as practical as it is exciting? This accident-free 2020 Honda Civic checks all the boxesfrom rock-solid dependability to impressive fuel economyand now with even more premium features to love. ?? Honda Reliability You Can Count On Built to last with Hondas trusted engineering, this Civic handles the daily grind and weekend adventures with ease. Fewer surprises, more peace of mind. ? Fuel Efficiency That Saves You More Engineered for performance and economy, the Civic delivers stellar fuel mileage without sacrificing fun behind the wheel. ?? Sunroof for That Open-Sky Feeling Whether you're chasing sunsets or catching a breeze, the power sunroof lets you elevate every drive with a little more light and a lot more style. ??? Accident-Free & Well-Cared-For Drive confidently with a clean vehicle history and the assurance this Civics been kept in excellent condition. ?? Smart Safety & Driving Tech. Distance-Pacing Adaptive Cruise Control: Keeps you cruising comfortably with safe following distance on the highway.Lane Departure Warning: Alerts you when you drift, helping you stay on course and avoid unintended lane changes. ?? The Smart Choice for Drivers Who Want More This 2020 Honda Civic brings it all togetherefficiency, dependability, and just the right amount of luxury and tech. It's not just a ride; it's a trusted companion on every journey. Make your move. This Civic is ready when you are.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-546-3993