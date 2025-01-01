Menu
<p><strong>ACCIDNET FREE</strong></p> <p>Our Honda civic has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident free. Financing Available on site trades encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> ?? 2020 Honda Civic Smart, Stylish, and Ready to Roll. Looking for a ride thats as practical as it is exciting? This accident-free 2020 Honda Civic checks all the boxesfrom rock-solid dependability to impressive fuel economyand now with even more premium features to love. ?? Honda Reliability You Can Count On Built to last with Hondas trusted engineering, this Civic handles the daily grind and weekend adventures with ease. Fewer surprises, more peace of mind. ? Fuel Efficiency That Saves You More Engineered for performance and economy, the Civic delivers stellar fuel mileage without sacrificing fun behind the wheel. ?? Sunroof for That Open-Sky Feeling Whether youre chasing sunsets or catching a breeze, the power sunroof lets you elevate every drive with a little more light and a lot more style. ??? Accident-Free & Well-Cared-For Drive confidently with a clean vehicle history and the assurance this Civics been kept in excellent condition. ?? Smart Safety & Driving Tech. Distance-Pacing Adaptive Cruise Control: Keeps you cruising comfortably with safe following distance on the highway.Lane Departure Warning: Alerts you when you drift, helping you stay on course and avoid unintended lane changes. ?? The Smart Choice for Drivers Who Want More This 2020 Honda Civic brings it all togetherefficiency, dependability, and just the right amount of luxury and tech. Its not just a ride; its a trusted companion on every journey. Make your move. This Civic is ready when you are.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2020 Honda Civic

217,000 KM

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

EX ACCIDENT FREE

2020 Honda Civic

EX ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
217,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F73LH004546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CBK3341
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our Honda civic has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident free. Financing Available on site trades encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. ?? 2020 Honda Civic Smart, Stylish, and Ready to Roll. Looking for a ride thats as practical as it is exciting? This accident-free 2020 Honda Civic checks all the boxesfrom rock-solid dependability to impressive fuel economyand now with even more premium features to love. ?? Honda Reliability You Can Count On Built to last with Hondas trusted engineering, this Civic handles the daily grind and weekend adventures with ease. Fewer surprises, more peace of mind. ? Fuel Efficiency That Saves You More Engineered for performance and economy, the Civic delivers stellar fuel mileage without sacrificing fun behind the wheel. ?? Sunroof for That Open-Sky Feeling Whether you're chasing sunsets or catching a breeze, the power sunroof lets you elevate every drive with a little more light and a lot more style. ??? Accident-Free & Well-Cared-For Drive confidently with a clean vehicle history and the assurance this Civics been kept in excellent condition. ?? Smart Safety & Driving Tech. Distance-Pacing Adaptive Cruise Control: Keeps you cruising comfortably with safe following distance on the highway.Lane Departure Warning: Alerts you when you drift, helping you stay on course and avoid unintended lane changes. ?? The Smart Choice for Drivers Who Want More This 2020 Honda Civic brings it all togetherefficiency, dependability, and just the right amount of luxury and tech. It's not just a ride; it's a trusted companion on every journey. Make your move. This Civic is ready when you are.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
CVT

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2020 Honda Civic