Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Hyundai Palisade Luxury AWD Odometer: 106,844 KmPrice: $29,990+tax<br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -One Owner <br/> -Dealer Serviced <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring Sensor and Camera <br/> -Navigation <br/> -Power/Memory Leather Seat <br/> -Heated and Cooled Front Seats <br/> -Rear Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Power Folding 3rd Row Seats <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Parking Sensors (Front and Rear) <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Remote Starter <br/> -Harmon Kardon Sound System <br/> -Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist <br/> -360 Surround Camera <br/> -Push Button Start and much more <br/> <br/> Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

106,844 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

LUXURY AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14188556

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

LUXURY AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 14188556
  2. 14188556
  3. 14188556
  4. 14188556
  5. 14188556
  6. 14188556
  7. 14188556
  8. 14188556
  9. 14188556
  10. 14188556
  11. 14188556
  12. 14188556
  13. 14188556
  14. 14188556
  15. 14188556
  16. 14188556
  17. 14188556
  18. 14188556
  19. 14188556
  20. 14188556
  21. 14188556
  22. 14188556
  23. 14188556
  24. 14188556
  25. 14188556
  26. 14188556
  27. 14188556
  28. 14188556
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
106,844KM
VIN KM8R3DHE6LU073355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 106,844 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Hyundai Palisade Luxury AWD Odometer: 106,844 KmPrice: $29,990+tax

Financing Available

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner
-Dealer Serviced

Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Blind Spot Monitoring Sensor and Camera
-Navigation
-Power/Memory Leather Seat
-Heated and Cooled Front Seats
-Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Power Folding 3rd Row Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
-Alloy Wheels
-Sunroof
-Remote Starter
-Harmon Kardon Sound System
-Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
-360 Surround Camera
-Push Button Start and much more

Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE LUXURY AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Hyundai PALISADE LUXURY AWD 106,844 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L | DVD PKG for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L | DVD PKG 137,942 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Subaru Outback Touring 73,776 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2020 Hyundai PALISADE