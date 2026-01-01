$29,990+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY AWD
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY AWD
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
106,844KM
VIN KM8R3DHE6LU073355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 106,844 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Hyundai Palisade Luxury AWD Odometer: 106,844 KmPrice: $29,990+tax
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Blind Spot Monitoring Sensor and Camera
-Navigation
-Power/Memory Leather Seat
-Heated and Cooled Front Seats
-Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Power Folding 3rd Row Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
-Alloy Wheels
-Sunroof
-Remote Starter
-Harmon Kardon Sound System
-Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
-360 Surround Camera
-Push Button Start and much more
Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Blind Spot Monitoring Sensor and Camera
-Navigation
-Power/Memory Leather Seat
-Heated and Cooled Front Seats
-Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Power Folding 3rd Row Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
-Alloy Wheels
-Sunroof
-Remote Starter
-Harmon Kardon Sound System
-Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
-360 Surround Camera
-Push Button Start and much more
Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2020 Hyundai PALISADE