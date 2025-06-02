$26,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
SL LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
2020 Nissan Qashqai
SL LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,500 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT VALUE PRICED TO CLEAR
Our 2020 Nissan Qashqai has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged, Factory powertrain warranty to June 2 2025 or 100,000 km. Additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The Nissan Qashqai is the bridge between the subcompact Kicks and the hugely successful Rogue and is also the most affordable AWD-equipped vehicle in Nissan’s line-up. It’s positioning therefore makes it a significant offering not only for Nissan but for consumers with small families looking for value, performance, and features. 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Satellite Radio, heated front seats, and much more. All versions have a nicely-appointed interior however the SL’s leather seats and various premium touches onboard class up what is otherwise a fairly roomy cabin. AWD is a must and frankly, Nissan’s system is efficient and actually quite fun. As the current Qashqai is from a previous generation, there are no drive modes which means the AWD system is set up aggressively. On a snowy surface, and with a generous-enough helping of throttle, the small SUV turns out to be very playful. SL loaded with extra features.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993