<p><strong>EXCELLENT VALUE PRICED TO CLEAR</strong></p> <p>Our 2020 Nissan Qashqai has been through a <span style=color:#000000><strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged, Factory powertrain warranty to June 2 2025 or 100,000 km. Additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.  </strong></span>The Nissan Qashqai is the bridge between the subcompact Kicks and the hugely successful Rogue and is also the most affordable AWD-equipped vehicle in Nissan’s line-up. It’s positioning therefore makes it a significant offering not only for Nissan but for consumers with small families looking for value, performance, and features. 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Satellite Radio, heated front seats, and much more. All versions have a nicely-appointed interior however the SL’s leather seats and various premium touches onboard class up what is otherwise a fairly roomy cabin. AWD is a must and frankly, Nissan’s system is efficient and actually quite fun. As the current Qashqai is from a previous generation, there are no drive modes which means the AWD system is set up aggressively. On a snowy surface, and with a generous-enough helping of throttle, the small SUV turns out to be very playful. SL loaded with extra features.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2020 Nissan Qashqai

63,500 KM

Details

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SL LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SL LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Actions
63,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CW1LW377646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2020 Nissan Qashqai has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged, Factory powertrain warranty to June 2 2025 or 100,000 km. Additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.  The Nissan Qashqai is the bridge between the subcompact Kicks and the hugely successful Rogue and is also the most affordable AWD-equipped vehicle in Nissan’s line-up. It’s positioning therefore makes it a significant offering not only for Nissan but for consumers with small families looking for value, performance, and features. 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Satellite Radio, heated front seats, and much more. All versions have a nicely-appointed interior however the SL’s leather seats and various premium touches onboard class up what is otherwise a fairly roomy cabin. AWD is a must and frankly, Nissan’s system is efficient and actually quite fun. As the current Qashqai is from a previous generation, there are no drive modes which means the AWD system is set up aggressively. On a snowy surface, and with a generous-enough helping of throttle, the small SUV turns out to be very playful. SL loaded with extra features.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-XXXX

306-546-3993

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2020 Nissan Qashqai