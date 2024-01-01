Menu
AWD.

3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Awards:
 * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study

2020 Toyota Sienna

131,542 KM

Details

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Passenger

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Passenger

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

131,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDJZ3DC6LS249114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,542 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic AWD


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

