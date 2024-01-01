$37,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE 7-Passenger
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE 7-Passenger
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
131,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDJZ3DC6LS249114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 131,542 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
AWD.
3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study
3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Toyota
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 53,385 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger XLE ALL WHEEL DRIVE! LEATHER HEATED SEATS 95,922 KM $45,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma SR5 PACKAGE - LIKE NEW - HEATED SEATS - BACK UP CAMERA 1,175 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2020 Toyota Sienna