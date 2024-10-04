Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE</strong></p> <p>Our 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing available on site Trades Welcome. Full factory warranty in effect to Oct 4 2024 or 80,000 km. Additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> Redesigned last year, the Volkswagen Jetta packs plenty of technology features and brings some much-needed style to the compact class. Even though the Jetta is Volkswagen's least expensive vehicle, the influence from corporate luxury sibling Audi is evident. The exterior design recalls the Audi A3, for instance, and the Jetta's available Digital Cockpit instrument panel first debuted as the Virtual Cockpit in the Audi TT sports car. The Jetta also offers a wealth of advanced driving aids. Although they are not standard equipment, their operation feels more natural compared to the driver's aids on the Jetta's primary rivals. turbocharged 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine. an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. Driver Assistance package adds :Heated mirrors Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front) Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your rear blind spot) Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse) Panoramic sunroof. Keyless entry and ignition. Heated front seats. Dual-zone climate control. Simulated leather upholstery (VW's V-Tex)</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

47,600 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline LEATHER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 11094443
  2. 11094443
  3. 11094443
  4. 11094443
  5. 11094443
  6. 11094443
  7. 11094443
  8. 11094443
  9. 11094443
  10. 11094443
  11. 11094443
  12. 11094443
  13. 11094443
  14. 11094443
  15. 11094443
  16. 11094443
  17. 11094443
  18. 11094443
  19. 11094443
  20. 11094443
  21. 11094443
  22. 11094443
  23. 11094443
  24. 11094443
  25. 11094443
  26. 11094443
Contact Seller

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWEB7BU2LM076763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,600 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE



Our 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing available on site Trades Welcome. Full factory warranty in effect to Oct 4 2024 or 80,000 km. Additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Redesigned last year, the Volkswagen Jetta packs plenty of technology features and brings some much-needed style to the compact class. Even though the Jetta is Volkswagen's least expensive vehicle, the influence from corporate luxury sibling Audi is evident. The exterior design recalls the Audi A3, for instance, and the Jetta's available Digital Cockpit instrument panel first debuted as the Virtual Cockpit in the Audi TT sports car. The Jetta also offers a wealth of advanced driving aids. Although they are not standard equipment, their operation feels more natural compared to the driver's aids on the Jetta's primary rivals. turbocharged 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine. an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. Driver Assistance package adds :Heated mirrors Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front) Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your rear blind spot) Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse) Panoramic sunroof. Keyless entry and ignition. Heated front seats. Dual-zone climate control. Simulated leather upholstery (VW's V-Tex)



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford Expedition Platinum LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Expedition Platinum LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 188,600 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) LOW KM AUTOMATIC for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) LOW KM AUTOMATIC 30,300 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chrysler 200 Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Chrysler 200 Limited 105,700 KM $14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Jetta