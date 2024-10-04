$27,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline LEATHER SUNROOF
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline LEATHER SUNROOF
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,600 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE
Our 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Highline has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing available on site Trades Welcome. Full factory warranty in effect to Oct 4 2024 or 80,000 km. Additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Redesigned last year, the Volkswagen Jetta packs plenty of technology features and brings some much-needed style to the compact class. Even though the Jetta is Volkswagen's least expensive vehicle, the influence from corporate luxury sibling Audi is evident. The exterior design recalls the Audi A3, for instance, and the Jetta's available Digital Cockpit instrument panel first debuted as the Virtual Cockpit in the Audi TT sports car. The Jetta also offers a wealth of advanced driving aids. Although they are not standard equipment, their operation feels more natural compared to the driver's aids on the Jetta's primary rivals. turbocharged 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine. an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. Driver Assistance package adds :Heated mirrors Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front) Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your rear blind spot) Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse) Panoramic sunroof. Keyless entry and ignition. Heated front seats. Dual-zone climate control. Simulated leather upholstery (VW's V-Tex)
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993