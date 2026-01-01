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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2021 Buick Encore GX

62,214 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Buick Encore GX

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2021 Buick Encore GX

Select AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
62,214KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMESL7MB170886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 461075A
  • Mileage 62,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2021 Buick Encore GX