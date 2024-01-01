Menu
Account
Sign In
6.2L Gas, Flat Deck, Cruise Control, 4x4Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2021 Ford F-350

33,514 KM

Details Description Features

$54,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL Super Crew **6.2L Gas, Flat Deck, Cruise Control, 4x4**

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL Super Crew **6.2L Gas, Flat Deck, Cruise Control, 4x4**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$54,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
33,514KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,514 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L Gas, Flat Deck, Cruise Control, 4x4Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (E85) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline **Local Trade, Clean SGI, Heated Seats, 4 Motion** for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline **Local Trade, Clean SGI, Heated Seats, 4 Motion** 38,561 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT **Local Trade, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof** for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT **Local Trade, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof** 126,386 KM $18,925 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew **Local Trade, Power Seat, XTR Package, 5L** for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew **Local Trade, Power Seat, XTR Package, 5L** 202,250 KM $13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,998

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-350