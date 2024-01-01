$54,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XL Super Crew **6.2L Gas, Flat Deck, Cruise Control, 4x4**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
$54,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,514 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2L Gas, Flat Deck, Cruise Control, 4x4Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
306-543-5410