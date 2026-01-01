$34,990+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Honda CR-V
Sport
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
45,210KM
VIN 2HKRW2H44MH207007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 45,210 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWDOdometer: 45,210kmPrice: $34,990+taxFinancing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Blindspot camera
-Sunroof
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Power Tailgate
-Power side mirrors
-Key less entry
-Backup-Camera
-Remote Starter and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Blindspot camera
-Sunroof
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Power Tailgate
-Power side mirrors
-Key less entry
-Backup-Camera
-Remote Starter and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2021 Honda CR-V