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2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWDOdometer: 45,210kmPrice: $34,990+taxFinancing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -One Owner <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Power Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Blindspot camera <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control <br/> -Power Tailgate <br/> -Power side mirrors <br/> -Key less entry <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Remote Starter and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2021 Honda CR-V

45,210 KM

Details Description

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
13964784

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
45,210KM
VIN 2HKRW2H44MH207007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,210 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWDOdometer: 45,210kmPrice: $34,990+taxFinancing Available


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner

Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Blindspot camera
-Sunroof
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Power Tailgate
-Power side mirrors
-Key less entry
-Backup-Camera
-Remote Starter and much more.


Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$34,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2021 Honda CR-V