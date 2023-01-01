Menu
2021 Lexus UX

48,624 KM

Details Features

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2021 Lexus UX

2021 Lexus UX

250H

2021 Lexus UX

250H

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,624KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10027038
  • Stock #: F172779
  • VIN: JTHP9JBH1M2037466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F172779
  • Mileage 48,624 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

