Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC eCVT AWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2021 Lexus UX

77,060 KM

Details Description Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Lexus UX

250H Luxury Package

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lexus UX

250H Luxury Package

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 11053946
  2. 11053946
  3. 11053946
  4. 11053946
  5. 11053946
  6. 11053946
Contact Seller

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHL9JBH7M2038734

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC eCVT AWD


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Ford Escape SE 59,122 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE - LEATHER SOFTEX HEATED SEATS for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE - LEATHER SOFTEX HEATED SEATS 2,536 KM $46,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Fit SE for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Honda Fit SE 73,625 KM $20,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus UX