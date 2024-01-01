$43,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus UX
250H Luxury Package
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
77,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHL9JBH7M2038734
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,060 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC eCVT AWD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
