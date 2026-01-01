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2021 Mitsubishi RVR

113,000 KM

Details Features

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

GT ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle
14422044

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

GT ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

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Contact Seller

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
113,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJVAW2MU607334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

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306-546-XXXX

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306-546-3993

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$24,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2021 Mitsubishi RVR