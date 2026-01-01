$24,988+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Mitsubishi RVR
GT ACCIDENT FREE
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
GT ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
113,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJVAW2MU607334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Siman Auto Sales
306-546-3993
2021 Mitsubishi RVR