2021 Toyota Sienna

Menu
Account
Sign In
3rd Row Seating, 7 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Navigation, Not a Rental, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Power Sliding Doors, Rear DVD Player, Remote Start, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, Apple Car Play, AWD, 1500 Watt 120V Accessory Power Outlet (x2), 3rd row seats: split-bench, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Digital Display Rear View Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, JBL Clari-Fi Audio System w/12 Speakers, Knee airbag, LED Fog Lamps, Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging Tray, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Sienna Technology Package, Traction control, Wide Angle Backup Camera.<br><br><br>2.5L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC Continuously Variable (ECVT) AWD<p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><span style=font-size:12.0pt>Live Your Life in Style and meet the all-new, all-hybrid 2021 Sienna. As original and outgoing as you are. Stylish on the outside, refined on the inside, loaded with connected technology to make life on the go simpler and easier, and powered by a hybrid-electric powertrain for exceptional fuel efficiency the 2021 Sienna is up for any adventure. Available with All-Wheel-Drive and in 7 or 8 passenger models.</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong><a href=https://www.toyota.ca/toyota/brochure-pdf/21-sienna-brochure-en.pdf>Click Here To Download Brochure</a></strong></span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><span style=font-size:12.0pt>With our</span><a href=https://www.taylortoyota.ca/taylor-your-way/><em><span style=font-size:12.0pt><span style=color:blue>Taylor Your Way</span></span></em></a><span style=font-size:12.0pt>program, you can call, email, or text with our team, and well let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. Youre in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong><em><span style=font-size:12.0pt>Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!</span></em></strong></span></span></p>

2021 Toyota Sienna

95,589 KM

Details Description Features

$61,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger XSE WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE - AND ALL WHEEL DRIVE!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger XSE WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE - AND ALL WHEEL DRIVE!

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 11124757
  2. 11124757
  3. 11124757
  4. 11124757
  5. 11124757
  6. 11124757
  7. 11124757
  8. 11124757
  9. 11124757
  10. 11124757
  11. 11124757
  12. 11124757
  13. 11124757
  14. 11124757
  15. 11124757
  16. 11124757
  17. 11124757
  18. 11124757
  19. 11124757
  20. 11124757
  21. 11124757
  22. 11124757
  23. 11124757
  24. 11124757
  25. 11124757
  26. 11124757
  27. 11124757
  28. 11124757
  29. 11124757
  30. 11124757
  31. 11124757
  32. 11124757
  33. 11124757
  34. 11124757
  35. 11124757
Contact Seller

$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
95,589KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFC9MS031689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2431971
  • Mileage 95,589 KM

Vehicle Description

3rd Row Seating, 7 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Navigation, Not a Rental, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Power Sliding Doors, Rear DVD Player, Remote Start, Engine Block Heater, Steering Wheel Controls, Apple Car Play, AWD, 1500 Watt 120V Accessory Power Outlet (x2), 3rd row seats: split-bench, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Digital Display Rear View Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Intelligent Clearance Sonar, JBL Clari-Fi Audio System w/12 Speakers, Knee airbag, LED Fog Lamps, Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging Tray, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Sienna Technology Package, Traction control, Wide Angle Backup Camera.


2.5L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC Continuously Variable (ECVT) AWD

Live Your Life in Style and meet the all-new, all-hybrid 2021 Sienna. As original and outgoing as you are. Stylish on the outside, refined on the inside, loaded with connected technology to make life on the go simpler and easier, and powered by a hybrid-electric powertrain for exceptional fuel efficiency the 2021 Sienna is up for any adventure. Available with All-Wheel-Drive and in 7 or 8 passenger models.



Click Here To Download Brochure




With ourTaylor Your Wayprogram, you can call, email, or text with our team, and we'll let you shop how you want to. Want the car brought to work to test drive on lunch? Let us know. Want to do your finance application online? Let us know. You're in the drivers seat when it comes to getting in the drivers seat.



Now celebrating over 40 years of serving Regina and southern Saskatchewan! Satisfaction is Taylor made!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2022 Honda Ridgeline TOURING for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Honda Ridgeline TOURING 39,431 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 33,870 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE 40,490 KM $45,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Sienna