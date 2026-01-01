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Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting! Financing available all credit situations considered. <br/> Ask us for payment options or apply online. <br/> <br/> <br/> At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive. <br/> Inspected & reconditioned vehicles <br/> Free CARFAX available <br/> Warranty options <br/> Trade-ins welcome <br/> All credit situations considered <br/> _________________________________________ <br/> Price: $$15,990.00 <br/> All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees. <br/> Applicable GST & PST are extra. <br/> Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7 <br/> Call/Text: (306) 502-4322 <br/> <br/> <br/> Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today. <br/> Dealer Licence #400141

2021 Volkswagen Passat

157,409 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14282759

2021 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

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Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
157,409KM
VIN 1VWBA7A30MC005675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 157,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Your Next Vehicle Is Waiting! Financing available all credit situations considered.
Ask us for payment options or apply online.


At ZED AUTO INC, we make buying simple, transparent, and stress-free. Every vehicle is inspected, competitively priced, and ready to drive.
Inspected & reconditioned vehicles
Free CARFAX available
Warranty options
Trade-ins welcome
All credit situations considered
_________________________________________
Price: $$15,990.00
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees.
Applicable GST & PST are extra.
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322


Vehicles move fast message us to secure this one today.
Dealer Licence #400141

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

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306-502-XXXX

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306-502-4322

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$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2021 Volkswagen Passat