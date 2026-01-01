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2022 Lexus RX 350

93,750 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Lexus RX 350

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14145763

2022 Lexus RX 350

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2JZMDA2NC368256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

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306-569-XXXX

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306-569-8777

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Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2022 Lexus RX 350